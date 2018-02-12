Calgary Stampeders re-sign receivers Daniels, Parker

On the eve of the Canadian Football League’s free agency period opening up, the Calgary Stampeders have re-signed a couple of their receivers.

DeVaris Daniels made 47 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Stampeders last season.

He was coming off of winning the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2016.

In a statement, Daniels said the Stampeders took a chance on him when he faced an uncertain future in football and he felt he owed it to the team to come back.

General Manager John Hufnagel said Daniels has show the ability to be one of the CFL’s most dangerous receivers.

The team has also locked up former University of Calgary standout Anthony Parker.

He has been with the team since 2011 and has only missed one game in that time.

Parker made 36 catches for 482 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 and picked up another 81 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing carriers.

“He’s a player we can count on being in the lineup every week and with so many young players in our receiving corps, I’m looking for Anthony to take on an increased leadership role,” Hufnagel said in a statement.

Parker said he wants to start and finish his career in the same place and this gets him “one step closer to that goal.”