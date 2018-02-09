Calgary Stampeders release veteran Marquay McDaniel

The busy off-season continues for the Calgary Stampeders.

A day after announcing offensive lineman Dan Federkeil had retired, the Stampeders announced Friday they have released veteran receiver Marquay McDaniel.

The #Stamps have released international receiver Marquay McDaniel.https://t.co/urjhT01h4N — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 9, 2018

McDaniel, 33, joined the Stampeders in 2011 after starting his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In 93 games with the Stampeders, he made 417 catches for 5,555 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“This is a very difficult decision that was made necessary because of the realities of the salary-cap system,” president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement on Friday.

SOURCES: Stampeders open to @_McDaniel16 returning, but today's move was more salary cap initiated. — Mark Stephen (@Markonfootball) February 9, 2018

The Stampeders have seen several big changes to their roster ahead of the free agency season which starts on Tuesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Charleston Hughes was traded to Hamilton and then flipped to Saskatchewan, while fullback Rob Cote and safety Josh Bell announced their retirements.

In a separate move on Friday, the Stampeders announced the signing of receiver Richard Sindani. He was drafted by the Stamps in the 2017 CFL Draft and spent last season with the University of Calgary Dinos.