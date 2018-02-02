Calgary Stampeders trade longtime defensive lineman Charleston Hughes

The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday the team had traded international defensive lineman Charleston Hughes to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

The Stampeders and Tiger-Cats will also exchange fourth-round picks in the 2018 draft with Calgary getting the 28th overall selection and Hamilton receiving the 34th pick.

Hughes joined the Stamps in 2008 and played a total of 162 games in over 10 seasons. The 34-year-old Saginaw, Mich., native holds a franchise record of 99 career regular-season sacks with the Stampeders.

The team said the decision to trade the longtime Stampeder was mainly due to their salary cap.

“In a salary-cap world, sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and this is definitely a very difficult decision,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel.

“Charleston has been a big part of our winning ways over the past 10 years and I thank him for his service and for the positive impact he made on this organization and this community. I wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Hughes also had 372 defensive tackles, 38 special-teams tackles, three interceptions, 23 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one touchdown as a member of the Red and White.​