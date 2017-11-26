Calgary Stampeders lose to the Toronto Argonauts

The 105th Grey Cup is in the books as the snow fell on TD Place Stadium in Ottawa Sunday evening and the Calgary Stampeders faced off against the Toronto Argonauts.

It was the Stampeders who got the first major of the game faking the hand-off to Jerome Messam, but it was Kamar Jordan who got the ball and he ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.

The two-point convert was no good after Bo Levi Mitchell hit the post.

It was 6-0 for the Stampeders at the end of the first quarter.

The Argonauts answered back to start the second with a touchdown of their own, tying it up at 6-6.

But Calgary came back with another hand-off to Jerome Messam as he dove into the end zone for his second major of the game, and with the 2-point convert, it was 14-6 for the Stamps.

Toronto crept a little closer to the Stamps when the snap flew over Maver’s head for the safety, and it was 14-8 Calgary.

On the final play of the first half, Rene Paredes took to the field and it was through the uprights and 17-8 going into half-time.

The half-time show was a spectacle on its own, with Canada’s “Queen of Country” Shania Twain out-performing the snow which just wouldn’t give up.

To start the second half it was all Argonauts, with a touchdown and a 2-point convert to make it a 1-point game, 17-16 Calgary.

Jerome Messam walked into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game and with the field goal it was 24-16 for the Stampeders.

But the Toronto Argonauts managed a 109-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and with the two-point convert they tied the game with just over four minutes left.

Toronto took the lead with 49 seconds left in the fourth with a field goal and made it 26-24 and with a final effort by Bo Levi Mitchell, which ended in an interception, the Toronto Argonauts sealed the win to become the 2017 Grey Cup Champions.