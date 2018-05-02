Blue Bombers Trade first round pick in 2018 CFL Draft

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made a trade ahead of the 2018 CFL Draft on May 6.

The Bombers sent their first and second round selections in the 2018 CFL draft (7th and 16th overall) to the B.C. Lions in exchange for B.C.’s first round selection in the 2019 CFL Draft and the Lions’ second round selection (12th overall) in the 2018 CFL Draft.

With the trade, the Bombers will no longer have a selection in the first round, with their first pick coming in the 2nd round at 12th overall.

This is not the only trade the Bombers have made that affects the 2018 Draft — Winnipeg received the Toronto Argonauts 26th overall draft pick in the draft back in September 2016 as part of the Drew Willy trade.