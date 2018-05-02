Sports
‘Nothing has been decided’: Blue Bombers gearing up for 2018 CFL draft

Austin Siragusa By Anchor  Global News

Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters addressed reporters ahead of Thursday's 2018 CFL Draft.

Christian Aumell/Global News
Winnipeg Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters and his staff are preparing ahead of the 2018 CFL Draft May 3.

The Bombers have the 7th overall selection after finishing the 2017 CFL Season 2nd in the Western Division with 12 wins and 6 losses.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish 2017 season in the black


Walters held a media availability at Investors Group Field Wednesday to discuss what the club is looking to add with their picks this year. The draft gets underway at 7 p.m. central time Thursday.

“Mike (O’Shea) and I talk about if the player has a passion and love for the game,” Walters said. “That’s what we try to pull out of them. If they do, then they have a chance”

Walters remained tight-lipped about who the Blue and Gold would be selecting at 7th overall, suggesting “nothing has been decided”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers include three CFL veterans among mini camp releases

Rookie camp opens for the Blue Bombers May 16, with the rest of the players coming in for main training camp May 20.

