Winnipeg Blue Bombers include three CFL veterans among mini camp releases

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released 15 players from their recently completed mini camp at Investors Group Field.

The notable names from that list include receivers L’Damian Washington and Mitchell Baines along with Defensive Back Robert Porter.

The Bombers have also signed National Receiver Brett Blaszko. The University of Calgary grad is a former third round pick of the BC Lions in 2016 and spent his rookie season on the Lions practice roster. Blaszko was signed by Winnipeg last June and was on their practice roster when he was traded to Saskatchewan in late September.

Washington was the feel good story coming out of Blue Bomber training camp a year ago when he made the team after being released by seven NFL teams plus the Edmonton Eskimos. After just three games he found himself on the practice roster before being activated for the final four weeks of the schedule. Washington caught 16 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, but saved his best performance for last with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semifinal loss to Edmonton.

Baines played in three games for Hamilton and caught four passes for 33 yards. He was not re-signed by the Ticats but was picked up as a free agent by the Blue Bombers on Feb. 14. Porter dressed for five games with Winnipeg during the 2017 season and had two defensive tackles and five special team tackles.

International receiver Marcus Leak

International receiver L’Damian Washington

International receiver Garry Brown

International receiver Jerome Lane

National receiver Mitchell Baines

International running back Cierre Wood

International running back Zach Bauman

International quarterback Tyler Stewart

International linebacker Cody Prewitt

International defensive back Sam Brown

International defensive back Robert Porter

International defensive back Tevin Homer

International defensive back Antoine Johnson

International defensive back Kevin Short

International defensive back Malik Foreman

The final result sees the team positioning itself to meet today’s league deadline to declare a 75 player roster when other factors are taken into account such as picks from Thursday Night’s CFL Draft.