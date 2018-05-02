Manslaughter charge laid after suspicious death on west Edmonton street Saturday

A 26-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a suspicious death this past weekend.

Police said they responded to a disturbance in the area of 219 Street and 84 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a 34-year-old man lying on the street in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died, police said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday afternoon was “unable to confirm the cause of death at this time pending further testing,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

However, investigators have determined it was a homicide and charged Branden John Morin with one count of manslaughter.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other. The victim’s name was not released by police.

This is Edmonton’s 10th homicide of the year.

— With files from Global’s Caley Ramsay