Homicide detectives investigate death in west Edmonton
Homicide detectives were called to a west Edmonton neighbourhood early Saturday morning to investigate a death.
Police were called to the area of 219 Street and 84 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
Police have released few details but said the incident happened outside on the road.
At around 8 a.m., police tape could be seen blocking off a section of a residential road in the Rosenthal Park neighbourhood.
More to come…
