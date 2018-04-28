Crime
April 28, 2018 11:54 am

Homicide detectives investigate death in west Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Police were called to a suspicious death in the area of 219 Street and 84 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Wes Rosa, Global News
Homicide detectives were called to a west Edmonton neighbourhood early Saturday morning to investigate a death.

Police were called to the area of 219 Street and 84 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Police have released few details but said the incident happened outside on the road.

At around 8 a.m., police tape could be seen blocking off a section of a residential road in the Rosenthal Park neighbourhood.

More to come…

