Donald Trump’s face might be carved into an iceberg — to raise awareness on climate change

An environmental group from Finland has taken on an unusual protect to raise awareness about climate change.

The non-profit organization Melting Ice Association has launched Project Trumpmore in an effort to carve U.S. President Donald Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg, and then livestream it as it melts.

Nicholas Prieto, who is the chairperson of the association, explained to Global News that the organization was created specifically for this project.

“We created it to make this project a reality,” he said in an email. “I feel that we have a great idea and with help of others we can make it a reality.”

Preito is now asking for the public’s support and gearing up to launch an online fundraiser to raise the cold cash needed to make the project a reality.

The project’s website offers some details on the extravagant plan.

“The estimated budget for this project, built responsibly, is 400,000 euros. Whether it’s raised through crowdfunding or by one sponsor, we need your help – and we’re open to ideas,” the website reads.

If the project reaches the construction phase, the size of Trump’s head will mirror that of the presidents on Mount Rushmore. Finnish and Mongolian sculptors will be in charge of project’s execution.

The finished product will look like the photo below, and be 35 metres high by 20 metres wide.

While the location for the project is undecided, the group wants to find an arctic glacier that’s already melting.

A trailer for the project explains exactly why Prieto and his team think this is a good idea.

It starts off by citing the many times Trump has poked fun at climate change, and his decision to back out of the Paris Climate Accord.

The video also quotes Trump asking an Ohio crowd last year if he should be added to Mount Rushmore.

“We want to make this come true,” the video states. “Kinda.”

Warming arctic

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s December 2017 Arctic Report Card, the region is going through “the most unprecedented transition in human history.”

It explained that the Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, and there are “no signs of returning to the reliably frozen state.”

The report also said that the region’s “new normal” involves long-term losses in sea ice, and a shorter winter snow cover.