May 2, 2018 1:14 pm

Saskatoon house fire sends 6 people to hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police officers entered the burning house after being told a person was in the basement.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Six people, including five Saskatoon police officers, have been taken to hospital after a Wednesday morning house fire.

The call for the fire in the 200-block of Avenue L South came in at around 9:15 a.m. CT.

Officers entered the burning house and rescued a man after being told there was a person was in the basement.

He has been taken to hospital with what police said are serious injuries.

Five police officers have also been taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Police said the fire has been put out but traffic restrictions are in place.

