Donald Trump’s former doctor says president dictated 2015 letter calling him ‘healthiest individual ever elected’

Donald Trump’s former doctor claims that a letter that was released by the physician in 2015 declaring Trump the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency” was in fact composed by the presidential candidate.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Dr. Harold Bornstein said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. “I just made it up as I went along.”

The letter boasts how Trump’s “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary” and that if he was elected he “unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

“Mr. Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results, Bornstein said in the letter. “Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory results were astonishingly excellent.”

Bornstein, who was Trump’s doctor since 1980, told CNN he was in a car with his wife and was speaking with the then-presidential candidate on the phone and Trump was telling him what he wanted the letter to say.

“That’s black humour, that letter. That’s my sense of humour,” Bornstein said. It’s like the movie Fargo: It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.”

Bornstein’s comments come after he claimed his New York office was raided last year by members of the president’s team.

He explained the “raid” took place two days after he revealed Trump had been prescribed a hair growth medication, and it made him feel “raped, frightened and sad.”

The incident was carried out by then-White House aide Keith Schiller and another “large man” on Feb. 3, 2017, Bornstein said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that obtaining a president’s medical records is “standard operating procedure,” and the incident should not be described as a raid.

“It would be standard procedure for the president, a newly elected president’s medical records, to be in possession by the White House medical unit,” she said. “And that’s what was taking place.”

