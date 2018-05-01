Donald Trump’s former doctor claims White House aide ‘raided’ office, took medical files

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former doctor says his New York office was raided last year by members of the president’s team.

Dr. Harold Bornstein, who was Trump’s doctor for decades, made the claims to NBC News Tuesday, saying the president’s medical files were taken without consent.

He explained the “raid” took place two days after he revealed Trump had been prescribed a hair growth medication, and it made him feel “raped, frightened and sad.”

The incident was carried out by then White House aide Keith Schiller and another “large man” on Feb. 3, 2017, Bornstein said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that obtaining a president’s medical records is “standard operating procedure,” and the incident should not be described as a raid.

“It would be standard procedure for the president, a newly elected president’s medical records, to be in possession by the White House medical unit,” she said. “And that’s what was taking place.”

But Bornstein told NBC that the two men did not present an authorized form signed by the president that would have made handing over the medical files legal.

Trump cut ties with Bornstein following the New York Times article, Bornstein told NBC, adding that he didn’t think revealing his medication was a big deal.

“I couldn’t believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important,” Bornstein said.

Who is Dr. Harold Bornstein?

The 70-year-old had been Trump’s doctor for about 35 years prior to him becoming president.

He was also a staunch supporter of the businessman’s presidential campaign.

In 2015, he penned a letter on behalf of the Trump campaign saying that he would be the most physically fit president in history and described his health as “astonishingly excellent.”