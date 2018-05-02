Ticats make big move in advance of CFL draft

The 2018 CFL draft is on tap Thursday night and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have already made a big move.

Hamilton traded veteran offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, receiver Jamal Robinson, as well as the team’s second, 34th and 56th overall draft picks to the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday.

In return, the Ticats receive Montreal’s first overall selection, in addition to the Alouettes’ 31st and 44th overall selections. Montreal’s natural second round draft pick in 2019 also now belongs to the Cats.

Bomben, 30, appeared in 48 games with Hamilton from 2015-17 and was named a CFL East Division All-Star in each of those seasons.

The Burlington, Ontario, native spent the first five seasons of his CFL career with Montreal.

Robinson was added to the Tiger-Cats practice roster last fall bet never played in a game.

The Ticats also shipped their 10th and 20th overall picks to Edmonton on Wednesday for the Eskimos’ 6th and 37th overall selections.

Hamilton now holds the 1st, 6th, 11th, 15th, 31st, 37th, 44th, 62nd and 66th overall picks. The draft kicks off at 8 p.m.

The CFL Scouting Bureau’s final rankings have Bowling Green offensive lineman Ryan Hunter as the top draft prospect.

Central Michigan receiver Mark Chapman is listed second, followed by UBC offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, Connecticut offensive lineman Trey Rutherford and Nebraska offensive lineman David Knevel.

Last year, the Ticats drafted defensive linemen Connor McGough, Kay Okafor and Justin Vaughn, offensive linemen Braden Schram and Brett Golding, receiver Jacob Scarfone, and running back Sean Thomas-Erlington.

