Owners of Nakiska ski area announce plans for new summer activities in 2027

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The owners of the Nakiska Ski Area have announced plans to open for summer activities in the area, starting in 2027.

The plans, by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), include mountain bike trails, hiking trails and sightseeing, serviced by the existing Silver Chairlift and a 970-metre-long mountain coaster that will operate out of the winter tubing area in front of the Nakiska Day Lodge during both summer and winter.

RCR describes the gravity-assisted coaster as combining “the excitement of riding an urban amusement park roller coaster with the off-the-charts outdoor alpine backdrop,” while putting the rider in control of the speed to allow them to experience the thrill of racing down the slopes at their own pace.

View image in full screen The Nakiska ski resort will be amongst a growing number of ski hills installing coasters, including Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, which is scheduled to open one this spring, following the ski season. Courtesy: Grouse Mountain Resort

Former pro mountain biker and master mountain bike trail designer Matt Hadley, who is based in Canmore, has been contracted to help design the mountain bike trails, which RCR says will be built to top industry practices from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), and the Whistler Trail Standards.

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The Nakiska Ski Resort, which is located within the Evan Thomas Recreation Area, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary, opened in 1986 and hosted the alpine ski events for the 1988 Winter Olympics.

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RCR says all the new activities being planned will take place within the existing Nakiska lease area, which is situated on Crown land designated for recreational use.

In December 2025, the Alberta government announced the creation of three new all-season resort areas in the province, including Nakiska, Castle and Fortress, which will be the first ones on provincial lands in Alberta.

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The provincial government claims that all-season resorts could help reduce some of the pressure from the recent boom in visitation to the national parks by providing alternative recreational opportunities.

However, environmentalists and wilderness advocates have expressed concerns about the impact the increase in human use will have on both the environment and wildlife populations.

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