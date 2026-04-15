Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Owners of Nakiska ski area announce plans for new summer activities in 2027

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 6:14 pm
2 min read
The owners of the Nakiska Ski Resort have announced plans to open a number of new recreational facilities in the summer of 2027, including sightseeing trails, mountain bike trails and a coaster. View image in full screen
The owners of the Nakiska Ski Resort have announced plans to open a number of new recreational facilities in the summer of 2027, including sightseeing trails, mountain bike trails and a coaster. Source: Nakiska Ski Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owners of the Nakiska Ski Area have announced plans to open for summer activities in the area, starting in 2027.

The plans, by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), include mountain bike trails, hiking trails and sightseeing, serviced by the existing Silver Chairlift and a 970-metre-long mountain coaster that will operate out of the winter tubing area in front of the Nakiska Day Lodge during both summer and winter.

RCR describes the gravity-assisted coaster as combining “the excitement of riding an urban amusement park roller coaster with the off-the-charts outdoor alpine backdrop,” while putting the rider in control of the speed to allow them to experience the thrill of racing down the slopes at their own pace.

Nakiska ski resort will be amongst a growing number of ski hills installing coasters, including Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Grouse Mountain in north Vancouver which is scheduled to open one this spring, following the ski season. View image in full screen
The Nakiska ski resort will be amongst a growing number of ski hills installing coasters, including Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, which is scheduled to open one this spring, following the ski season. Courtesy: Grouse Mountain Resort

Former pro mountain biker and master mountain bike trail designer Matt Hadley, who is based in Canmore, has been contracted to help design the mountain bike trails, which RCR says will be built to top industry practices from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), and the Whistler Trail Standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nakiska Ski Resort, which is located within the Evan Thomas Recreation Area, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary, opened in 1986 and hosted the alpine ski events for the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCR says all the new activities being planned will take place within the existing Nakiska lease area, which is situated on Crown land designated for recreational use.

In December 2025, the Alberta government announced the creation of three new all-season resort areas in the province, including Nakiska, Castle and Fortress, which will be the first ones on provincial lands in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Contrasting national park plans pit Canada against the United States'
Contrasting national park plans pit Canada against the United States

The provincial government claims that all-season resorts could help reduce some of the pressure from the recent boom in visitation to the national parks by providing alternative recreational opportunities.

However, environmentalists and wilderness advocates have expressed concerns about the impact the increase in human use will have on both the environment and wildlife populations.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three Alberta ski resorts receive all-season designation'
Three Alberta ski resorts receive all-season designation

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices