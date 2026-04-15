Short-handed Senators do enough to beat Leafs

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OTTAWA – Despite resting six players, the Ottawa Senators wrapped up their regular season with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night to head into the post-season riding a high.

The loss ensures Toronto (32-36-14) will finish in the bottom-five allowing them to retain their first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Toronto, which fell far short of expectations, finished the season having lost their final seven games (0-6-1).

Drake Batherson, Warren Foegel and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators (44-27-11), while James Reimer stopped 19 shots against his former team.

Dennis Hildeby, who made 35 saves, was in goal for Toronto after he was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies Tuesday. William Nylander scored the lone goal for Toronto.

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The Leafs made it 2-1 midway through the third when Nylander backhanded a bouncing puck from the slot to beat Reimer.

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Cozens added an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining.

Toronto was outshot 12-6 in the second and Ottawa doubled its lead to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

The Leafs generated a couple chances but nothing Reimer couldn’t handle.

Ottawa made it 2-0 with 1:28 remaining in the period when Foegele snapped a shot from just inside the blue line that beat Hildeby low glove side.

Ottawa opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first when Claude Giroux threaded a pass through traffic to Batherson out front for his 33rd of the season.

With Ottawa short-handed late in the first, Nikolas Matinpalo flipped a puck high to spring Foegele in alone, but Hildeby made a great save.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Despite missing numerous regulars the Senators dominated at both ends of the ice.

Leafs: The Leafs looked like a team playing through the motions after a disappointing season.

KEY STAT

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With a power-play goal in the first Ottawa owns a power-play percentage of 23.8 for 2025-26 which ties their highest in a season in team history, also 23.8 in 2024-25.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Nothing until training camp.

Senators: Open the playoffs on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Date TBD.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.