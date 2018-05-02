Two houses destroyed in fire in south Cambridge

Two homes were damaged from a fire at a Cambridge town-house complex on Chalmers Street South late Tuesday afternoon.

Cambridge fire chief Neil Main said a neighbour spotted the fire and called crews at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread from the corner unit into the neighbouring unit.

Main said firefighters were told that the first two units were occupied but were unable to enter the first unit to check and found the second unit unoccupied.

The people reported to be in the units were later found nearby.

Maid said firefighters worked quickly and were able to contain the blaze to just three units. The two units were destroyed while the third was heavily damaged. A fourth was also left with smoke and water damage.

Initial estimates peg the total cost of the damage somewhere between $750,000 and $900,000, the chief said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.