Cambridge father facing charges after confronting teens involved in altercation

A Cambridge man is facing several charges after confronting a group of teenage boys who were allegedly involved in an altercation with his son.

Waterloo Regional Police say the group of boys were involved in an altercation themselves last Thursday in the schoolyard of Christ the King Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.

Once the father learned of this altercation he went to the scene and confronted the group of boys, resulting in a separate confrontation with one of the 14-year-old boys, which was captured on cellphone video according to investigators.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the confrontation with the father.

Police say the man went to the child’s home later that same evening and confronted the boy’s father.

Police say a weapon was brought out during the altercation. No injuries occurred at the home. Police arrested the man the following day.

The 35-year-old Cambridge man is now facing several charges including assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and possession of a weapon.