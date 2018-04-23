Kitchener man charged in two separate sexual assaults

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a pair of separate sexual assault investigations, including one that left a woman with serious injuries.

The first incident happened on April 15 at about 3 a.m. near King and Union streets in Waterloo.

Police said a woman was walking in the area when she reported being approached by a man and dragged to a nearby parking lot where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The second incident happened on Saturday when police responded to a home on Jackson Avenue in Kitchener for a report of a sexual assault.

Police said a female reported that she came to the residence, but was attacked inside.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police said they are trying determine if there are any links to other ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.