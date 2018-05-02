Rick Zamperin: Raptors lose… predictably

Let’s play the word association game following the Toronto Raptors 113-112 overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second round NBA playoff series.

Relentless. The Raptors were relentless on both sides of the court in the opening quarter as the team staked out to an impressive 33-19 lead.

Disjointed. Toronto did not look good at all defensively in the second quarter, but did enough on the offensive side of the ball to carry a 60-57 lead into halftime.

Passionate. The Raps came out hustling in the third frame and regained the momentum they had at the start of the game.

Frustrating. Entering the fourth quarter with an 87-82 lead, Toronto could not put the Cavs away – missing countless layups and tip-ins at the rim.

Disappointing. Cleveland took its first lead of the game in overtime and never looked back in grabbing Game 1 and home court advantage away from the Raptors.

At no time during Tuesday night’s game at Air Canada Centre did I get the sense that Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was going to take over the game.

James didn’t dominate. He hit some shots – including the bucket that sent the game to OT – but he also missed some open looks and never really got into a groove.

The Raptors will most certainly be a more determined unit in Game 2 on Thursday night, but they will need to raise their game even higher if they want to win this Eastern Conference slugfest.