May 2, 2018 12:22 pm

No decision yet on Bruhn Bridge replacement; more site work underway

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

An artist rendering of an option that would see the Bruhn Bridge replaced with a four-lane bridge and a second two-lane bridge built at Main Street.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
The province said site work started Tuesday to collect more information to help officials make a decision on how to replace Sicamous’ R.W. Bruhn Bridge.

The aging bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous is slated to be replaced.

However, the province is still deciding which of two design options to move forward with.

The two possibilities still under consideration are replacing the current two-lane bridge with a five-lane bridge or putting in a four-lane bridge and also installing a second span to the south at Main Street.

The province said both options would cost $215 million.

An artist rendering of one option to replace Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge. This option would see the existing bridge replaced with a five-lane bridge.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Initial field work began last fall. Together with current activity within the proposed project limits, this will provide additional technical information, as the ministry continues to evaluate options,” the ministry of transportation and infrastructure said in a statement.

“Motorists may see activity along the highway right-of-way. This work is not expected to affect traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.”

The two-bridge solution generated controversy in the past as some people worried it would bring too much traffic to Main Street and possibly impact existing public space.

Sicamous’ mayor has previously spoken in favour of the two-bridge option, arguing more traffic would benefit the downtown core and the second link would cut down on emergency response times.

