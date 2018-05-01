Alberta government announces funding to improve flood resiliency

The Alberta government has detailed some of the plans for improved flood resiliency in Calgary and around the province.

The NDP announced Tuesday morning that it is committing $13.5 million in grants under the Alberta Community Resilience Program for three high-priority projects in Calgary, including the downtown flood barrier from the West Eau Claire flood barrier to Reconciliation Bridge.

The other two projects are the upper plateau separation — to mitigate flooding and backflow to Sunnyside/Hillhurst — and the 9 Avenue bridge deck for flood resiliency in Inglewood.

“Flood resilience remains a top priority for Calgarians and their municipal government,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release. “As the snowpack melts, we all anxiously look at the two rivers that flow through our city. But with smart investments in our watershed and emergency preparedness, we are protecting our people and property well into the future. Through partnership with the provincial government, we are more resilient than we were five years ago, and we will only get stronger and more resilient as we continue to work together.”

Alberta also plans to spend close to $30 million for 20 other flood mitigation projects across the province including:

Drainage improvements and riverbank stabilization work on the Cold Lake First Nation to ensure emergency access and potable water delivery during a flood event

A constructed wetland on the east side of Taber to reduce the impact of stormwater flooding on the town’s industrial area

Work to assess the feasibility of increasing the drawdown rate at TransAlta’s Ghost Reservoir to provide the province with increased flexibility during the modified operations period

Meanwhile, $10 million is being dedicated to emergency preparedness to add equipment like sandbags, tiger dam kits and pumps to the provincial stockpile. Part of that $10 million will go towards reimbursements for municipalities, including Calgary, for additional flood mitigation and preparation costs. A reserve fund is also being set up for future emergencies.

“It’s crucial that we support our communities across the province to be ready to deal with emergencies,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson said. “They are on the frontlines and are the first to respond to keep people and property safe. This new funding will go a long way to help them be even more prepared for future emergencies.”

The government also announced it will begin a study to assess three potential upstream storage options identified in the Bow River Water Management Project report.

The money is part of the $150 million in dedicated funding for Calgary announced in the NDP’s spring budget.

With files from Global’s Tony King.