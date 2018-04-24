Alberta issues flooding alerts for several communities

The Alberta government has issued alerts for overland flooding and high water levels for some parts of the province. For the latest details, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert page. The provincial government also maintains a page on how to be prepared for emergencies. The federal government also maintains a page about being prepared for floods and what to do if your area becomes flooded.

Drumheller

The Town of Drumheller issued a mandatory evacuation alert in the community of Wayne and along Highway 10X Monday at 6:42 p.m. High water is reported along the Rosebud river.

Red Deer County

The Alberta Government issued a high water alert for parts of Red Deer County due to an ice jam on the Little Red Deer River at Highway 587. However, water levels are now receding, according to the government. Alberta Health Services has issued a boil water advisory for Silver Lagoon subdivision and Red Lodge Estates.

Siksika Reserve #146

An information alert for overland flooding is still in effect for the area, however, the government reports “80 per cent of the prior effect roads are now passable, but still use extreme caution as some of the roads are very rough.” For further information on flood repair efforts, visit the Siksika Nation website.

Fairview #136

An information alert for localized overland flooding for the Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 was issued on Monday around 6 p.m. Barricades and signs have been set up to warn residents of flooded areas.

Rycroft

An information alert for localized overland flooding for Rycroft was issued on Monday by Central Peace Regional Emergency Management Agency. Localized flooding is being reported around Rycroft.

Wheatland County

A boil water advisory was issued by County of Warner No. 5 on Monday for the Village of Stirling and for Stirling rural water users. The advisory will stay in place until Alberta Health Services rescinds the order.

Smoky River #130

An information alert for overland flooding for the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 was issued on Monday. Melting snow has caused localized flooding. Signage and barricades have been installed on the affected roads.

Vulcan County

An information alert for overland flooding and a state of local emergency are in place for Vulcan County. The alert was issued Monday. There are road closures in the north and west portions of the county. Roads in the south and east of the county have been reopened.

Forty Mile County #8

An information alert for overland flooding was issued by County of Forty Mile No. 8 on Monday. A state of local emergency is also in place. A map of the flooded roads is available here.

Municipal District of Taber

The Municipal District of Taber issued an information alert for overland flooding on Monday. A state of local emergency is also in place. A map of the impacted areas is available here.

Greenview #16

An information alert for overland flooding was issued by Municipal District of Greenview No. 16. Areas affected include New Fish Creek, Sunset House, Sweathouse, Little Smoky, Ridgevalley and Puskwaskau. Rural roads north and south of the Town of Valleyview are also impacted. A map of the flooded area is available here.

Kneehill County

An information alert for overland flooding was issued by Kneehill County on Sunday. A flood watch has also been issued by Alberta Environment. Some roads have been closed.