Global News at 11 Lethbridge April 17 2018 8:25pm 02:04 Farmland flooding in Southern Alberta presents major issues Farmland in Lethbridge County has been hit hard by flood waters. The effects of a delay in the season could present some major issues. Jessie Weisner reports. Farmland flooding in southern Alberta presents major issues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4151308/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4151308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?