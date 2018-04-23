Mandatory evacuation order issued for Drumheller-area community as water rises

The Town of Drumheller issued a mandatory evacuation order for everyone in the community of Wayne and along Highway 10X Monday evening.

The order — which came down at 6:42 p.m. — was sparked by high water in the Rosebud River.

A high water level alert was issued earlier Monday evening when the town declared a state of local emergency for the community of Wayne and a portion of the highway.

Members of the Drumheller fire department will be going door to door to notify affected residents.

“All evacuated residents from Wayne and Highway 10X must register at the reception centre which is located at the Drumheller Stampede and Ag Society Building,” the emergency alert read.

A town spokesperson believes about 75 residences are affected by the evacuation order.

Residents are asked to watch for updates on the town’s social media and website.

They can also call (403) 823-6300 for more information.

Wayne is located about 140 kilometres east of Calgary.

The Town of Drumheller has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Wayne and residents along Highway 10 x to Bridge 2.

Overland flooding alerts have been issued for several regions across Alberta, including Vulcan, Taber and Lamont County. Some regions have even issued states of local emergency.

Click here for the latest conditions from the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

