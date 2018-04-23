Significant spring flooding triggers state of local emergency in Lamont County

Lamont County declared a state of local emergency Monday afternoon due to spring flooding.

During the duration of the emergency, the county “may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation,” the region said in a message on Twitter.

For the first time ever, Elk Island Public Schools was forced to cancel school bus routes for the entire county on Monday due to flooding.

The school district said bus service on select routes in Lamont County would once again be cancelled all day on Tuesday. Families whose bus service is affected will be contacted directly, the school district said Monday afternoon.

“Due to significant overland flooding across the county, residents are advised that any road could be at risk for flooding or washout,” the county said in a notice posted on its website.

“Please slow down and be vigilant spotting road conditions. Please do not drive through flooded roads, due to risk of hidden hazards. Do not drive around road closed barriers.”

READ MORE: Water rising, caution urged, as spring runoff flows into Alberta village

The county said staff were working to barricade roads and make repairs where possible.

Anyone who sees water running over a road is asked to report it at 780-895-2547 ext. 261.

Water spilling over the ditch across range road 184. pic.twitter.com/En7fUZYIxW — Jack Haskins (@JHaskinsGlobal) April 23, 2018

Residents are encouraged to check for updates on the changing situation on Lamont County’s website.

READ MORE: Taber, Alta. declares local state of emergency due to overland flooding

Overland flooding has been issue across Alberta in recent weeks, with states of local emergency being declared in several regions, including Vulcan and Taber.

Lamont County is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

NOTICE – Lamont County has declared a State of Local Emergency due to spring flooding. The public is advised that for the duration of the emergency, Lamont County may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation. pic.twitter.com/x30zW2u6Kj — Lamont County (@LamontCounty) April 23, 2018

Another closed range road. Lamont County expects the situation could get even worse with the week of warm temperatures ahead. The long range forecast was a factor in calling the state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/VCFI0m9wOC — Jack Haskins (@JHaskinsGlobal) April 23, 2018

RR 184 and township road 550 completely washed out. No chance anyone is getting through here. pic.twitter.com/x0HWVUymCc — Jack Haskins (@JHaskinsGlobal) April 23, 2018

Crews pumping water from one side of the road to the other. pic.twitter.com/mqXg3lqz1T — Jack Haskins (@JHaskinsGlobal) April 23, 2018

A Peace Officer using an Argo to cross the flooded out intersection. He’s coming back from telling residents about the state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/QTesUr2CWi — Jack Haskins (@JHaskinsGlobal) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile, in Strathcona County, officials were responding to localized flooding in the northern part of the county and are focusing on high-priority areas “where there is a threat of flooding to homes, business or roadways,” a news release sent Monday said.

Several creeks are flowing at high capacity but most areas are experiencing “typical spring melting,” the county said.

Staff will be monitoring the situation 24-hours a day to manage any high-risk issues.

Residents should report any flooding threats to homes, businesses or roads by calling 780-417-7100.