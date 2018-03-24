Overland flood alert issued for M.D. of Taber

An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for the M.D. of Taber in southern Alberta due to an increased risk of overland flooding.

The alert, issued at 9:58 p.m. on Friday, states the M.D. is aware of increasing overland drainage due to recent snow accumulation and subsequent spring weather conditions.

It also says there is an imminent hazard to land, property and infrastructure.

Landowners are being asked to refrain from altering or increasing overland drainage.

The alert says M.D. of Taber staff are ready to respond when needed.

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns to the M.D. office by calling 403-223-3541.