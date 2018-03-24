Environment
March 24, 2018 12:32 am

Overland flood alert issued for M.D. of Taber

By Digital journalist  Global News

Alberta Emergency Alert logo.

CREDIT: http://emergencyalert.alberta.ca
A A

An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for the M.D. of Taber in southern Alberta due to an increased risk of overland flooding.

The alert, issued at 9:58 p.m. on Friday, states the M.D. is aware of increasing overland drainage due to recent snow accumulation and subsequent spring weather conditions.

It also says there is an imminent hazard to land, property and infrastructure.

READ MORE: Taber hail storm wreaks havoc

Landowners are being  asked to refrain from altering or increasing overland drainage.

The alert says M.D. of Taber staff are ready to respond when needed.

READ MORE: Tips for being flood ready

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns to the M.D. office by calling 403-223-3541.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Emergency Alert
Flood
flood alert
M.D. of Taber
Overland flood alert
southern alberta
Taber

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News