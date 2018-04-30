Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 30 2018 8:00pm 03:11 Flooding and ice jams force evacuations in Alberta communities Flood waters and ice jams have forced residents in several Alberta communities out of their homes. The biggest evacuation – 200 people – was in Fort Vermillion. Fletcher Kent reports. Alberta flooding: list of areas affected by rising floodwaters <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4178186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4178186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?