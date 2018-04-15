Highway 36 reopens near Taber after flooding prompts road closure: RCMP

Highway 36, north of the Oldman River, reopened on Sunday after overland flooding near Taber, Alta. forced its closure the night before.

The RCMP issued a news release on Saturday night to say the road was impassable.

Just before noon on Sunday, police said the highway had reopened after flood waters dropped overnight.

“There is the potential for water levels to rise again as the temperature increases and more snow melts, causing runoff to take place,” the RCMP said. “Crews are monitoring the situation and will close roads again if necessary.”

Police added that drivers should be prepared for additional closures and obey signs or directions from emergency crews in areas where flooding occurs.

According to Cpl. Curtis Peters at 7:11 p.m., Highway 864 was a suggested detour for motorists in the area.

However, at 10:58 p.m. an update was issued by RCMP advising that highway was also closed. On Sunday, the RCMP said Highway 864 had also reopened.

A local state of emergency remains in place for the area due to flooding concerns. For more information click here.

-With files from Global News’ Jodi Hughes