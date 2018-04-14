Traffic
April 14, 2018 10:35 pm

Highway 36 closed near Taber due to flooding: RCMP

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Local flooding has forced the closure of Highway 36 in southern Alberta.

R
A A

Highway 36 north of the Old Man River is closed due to overland flooding near Taber, Alta.

RCMP issued a release Saturday night saying the road is currently impassable.

“Crews are on site re-directing traffic.”

Water is pooling on Highway 36 near Taber, Alberta Saturday.

RCMP

According to Cpl. Curtis Peters, Highway 864 is a suggested detour for motorists in the area.

At this point police do not know when the road will be open again.

READ MORE: Pooling water, road and field flooding a concern in rural southern Alberta

A local state of emergency  remains in place for the area due to flooding concerns. For more information click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Advisory
Alberta
Alberta flooding
Flood
Flooding
Floods
Highway 36
Highway 36 closed
Local state of emergency
Old Man River
Overland Flooding
Police
RCMP
Southern Alberta Flooding
State Of Emergency
Taber flooding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News