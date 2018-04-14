Highway 36 closed near Taber due to flooding: RCMP
Highway 36 north of the Old Man River is closed due to overland flooding near Taber, Alta.
RCMP issued a release Saturday night saying the road is currently impassable.
“Crews are on site re-directing traffic.”
According to Cpl. Curtis Peters, Highway 864 is a suggested detour for motorists in the area.
At this point police do not know when the road will be open again.
A local state of emergency remains in place for the area due to flooding concerns. For more information click here.
