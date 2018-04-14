Highway 36 closed near Taber due to flooding: RCMP

Highway 36 north of the Old Man River is closed due to overland flooding near Taber, Alta.

RCMP issued a release Saturday night saying the road is currently impassable.

“Crews are on site re-directing traffic.”

According to Cpl. Curtis Peters, Highway 864 is a suggested detour for motorists in the area.

Update: Hwy36 from Taber to Vauxhall – CLOSED due to flooding. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate route. Expect major delays. (5:32pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/MHB44b3Lg2 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 14, 2018

At this point police do not know when the road will be open again.

