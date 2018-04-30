Northern Alberta traffic stop ends with arrests and drug-related charges

Two men were arrested and charged for drug-related offences after a traffic stop at an Alberta First Nation last week.

St. Paul RCMP said officers were conducting patrols in Saddle Lake when they tried to stop a suspected stolen truck. Police said the vehicle briefly stopped, then a passenger jumped out and ran away before being quickly arrested, police said.

RCMP said several pills, believed to be opioids, and over $2,100 in cash, were found on the passenger.

The truck was later found abandoned in a field south of Highway 652. The driver was located and arrested a short time later with the help of St. Paul Police Dog Services and Traffic Service, RCMP said.

Red Earth Creek, Alta., resident Jareth Belland, 26, was charged with trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, obstruction, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on May 3.

Saddle Lake’s Frank Jackson, 19, was charged with identity fraud, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of obstruction.

Jackson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on May 10.

Saddle Lake is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.