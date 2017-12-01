Crime
2:21 pm

3 people arrested in central Alberta drug investigation

Police seized cocaine, cash and a stolen rifle and arrested three people when they conducted search warrants at two homes in Sylvan Lake on Friday morning.

The Priority Crimes Task Force executed the search warrants at homes on 42 Street and 51 Streets in the central Alberta town.

WATCH: Multiple arrests made after guns and drugs found in Sylvan Lake home

The rifle was stolen from Strathcona County, according to RCMP.

Police said the seizures and the arrest of a woman and two men were the result of a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

READ MORE: Machine gun seized in central Alberta drug trafficking investigation

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of numerous RCMP detachments in central Alberta including the Red Deer General Investigative Section.

