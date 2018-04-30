Canada
April 30, 2018 11:30 am

Some Calgary athletic parks open, others remain closed

By Online journalist  Global News

Kids playing outdoor soccer at a field near the Marlborough Community Centre in Calgary, Aug. 5, 2016.

Jill Croteau / Global News
Good news for Calgary parks users — some of them are expected to open starting Monday.

The city will be opening some of the facilities at Shouldice and Foothills Athletic parks, according to the Calgary Parks website.

Some of the outdoor fields at the Calgary Soccer Centre have been open since April 21.

There was concern earlier this month that some would not open because of the unusually harsh winter. The snow has been taking its time to melt away, preventing some users of the soccer, baseball and football fields from enjoying their sports.

Despite the recent warming trend, a majority of the outdoor parks remain closed, according to the Calgary Parks website.

To check the status of a field near you, visit the City of Calgary’s field status website.

— With files from Justin Slimm

