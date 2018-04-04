Calgary weather

Canada
April 4, 2018 10:52 am

Athletic parks opening dates to be delayed due to winter weather

By Online journalist  Global News

Kids playing outdoor soccer at a field near the Marlborough Community Centre in Calgary, Aug. 5, 2016.

Jill Croteau / Global News
A A

The City of Calgary has delayed the opening of athletic parks due to the harsh winter weather.

The announcement was made on the city’s website.

READ MORE: March was nasty in Calgary and we may have to wait a little longer for better weather

“Due to extended cold temperatures and above normal snowfall this past winter, we anticipate delays in the opening dates for our athletics parks,” the website post said.

“This includes artificial turf fields, natural grass fields, diamonds, tracks and courts.”

It’s not known when the parks will be ready to open. The post goes on to say that park users can check the status of athletic fields on the city’s website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary athletic fields
calgary athletic parks
calgary athletic parks opening delayed due to winter weather
Calgary Parks
Calgary spring weather
Calgary weather
Calgary winter weather
park opening delayed
Winter 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News