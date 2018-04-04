Athletic parks opening dates to be delayed due to winter weather

The City of Calgary has delayed the opening of athletic parks due to the harsh winter weather.

The announcement was made on the city’s website.

“Due to extended cold temperatures and above normal snowfall this past winter, we anticipate delays in the opening dates for our athletics parks,” the website post said.

“This includes artificial turf fields, natural grass fields, diamonds, tracks and courts.”

It’s not known when the parks will be ready to open. The post goes on to say that park users can check the status of athletic fields on the city’s website.