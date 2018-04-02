When will winter end?!? Edmonton could see coldest start to April in 16 years

If you feel like spring is taking its sweet time arriving in Edmonton, you’re not wrong.

The last time the region saw an April 1-7 forecast all below zero was in 2002.

That means the frigid first week of April forecast could be the coldest Edmonton has seen in 16 years.

The last two Aprils, by comparison, have been balmy, perhaps making this year feel even chillier.

In 2017 and 2016, the first week of April saw average highs near the 12 C to 15 C range. This year, temperatures could be nearly 20 degrees colder over the same time period!

The average daytime high for the first week of April is 8 C. This week, Edmonton could be 10 to 15 C colder than that.

READ MORE: Alberta sets new records as temperatures drop 15 degrees in mere minutes Saturday

Easter weekend in Alberta saw some pretty wintry conditions.

For three locations – Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Pincher Creek — March 31 was the coldest on record, according to Environment Canada.

A cold front passed through the southwest corner of the province on Saturday morning, dropping temperatures in places like Cardston by 15 degrees in just one hour.

READ MORE: Calgary expecting the coldest Easter weekend since 1940

A snowfall warning in southern Alberta Monday is calling for up to 20 centimetres, but any accumulation isn’t expected to last more than a few days.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist says he’s surprised how long winter is lasting on the Prairies and warns the cold temperatures could persist through the end of April.

David Phillips blames a polar vortex for the current spring cold snap.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.