Alberta sets new records as temperatures drop 15 degrees in mere minutes Saturday

Albertans have been dealing with winter-like conditions this Easter long weekend, but some locations have had it worse than others.

According to Environment Canada, three locations – Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Pincher Creek will remember Saturday as the coldest March 31 on record.

A cold front passed through the southwest corner of the province Saturday morning dropping temperatures in places like Cardston by 15 degrees within an hour.

Grande Prairie dropped to -30 C overnight breaking an 83-year-old record. Pincher Creek hit -21 C, edging an 82-year record, and Red Deer hit -22 C, breaking a record low of -19.4 C that was set in 1975.

Fort McMurray and Cold Lake set new low temperature records on Friday with lows of -31.7 C and -21.7 C respectively.

A number of weather warnings, and special weather statements have been issued across the province this weekend, including snowfall warnings.

Places like Jasper National Park saw between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fall from Thursday night to Saturday morning, while some local ski hills saw even more.



Story continues below And it’s still puking snow up high in the Canadian Rockies. pic.twitter.com/UDew00Stu0 — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) March 30, 2018

Areas west of Calgary like Kananaskis recorded 15 centimetres with this system, while Calgary officially had close to 3 centimetres.

More cold weather is expected in Alberta for the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for days in many locations.

READ MORE: Calgary expecting the coldest Easter weekend since 1940

The average daytime high in Calgary this time of year is 7 C. On March 31, 2017 it was 15 C in Calgary, 25 degrees warmer than this year.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.