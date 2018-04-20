Calgary golfers eagerly await opening day after snowy winter

With double-digit temperatures melting away the lingering snow, at least one Calgary golf course is scheduling tee times.

Fox Hollow Golf Course announced Thursday afternoon that its front nine holes would be available for play starting April 23.

Assistant golf pro Bryce Dancer said within hours of posting the announcement, around 150 people were booked to play Monday and Tuesday.

“The city’s crazy for it right now. It’s been a long time,” Dancer said. “It’s going to be a little wet still, but hopefully by Monday it’ll dry out a bit.”

It’s a late start for Fox Hollow. In 2017, the golf course opened in the second week of March.

But 2018 has seen the wettest winter in 46 years – including a February that saw nearly triple the average monthly snowfall. That snow is only now just starting to clear away.

Other golf courses – like Inglewood Golf & Curling Club – are taking a little longer to make sure the course is ready.

Head golf pro Jeff MacGregor said the staff are waiting for a “full melt” before making final preparations. He added that the greens have been uncovered and are in good shape.

“Our average opening date is April 20. Obviously [we’ve had] earlier starts the last couple years. This one is going to be maybe a bit later. But it’s all relative. You work as a business and maintain your costs and go from there,” MacGregor said.

Inglewood is planning to open their driving range Friday and have the course ready within a week and a half.

Last year, the course opened April 1.