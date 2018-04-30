Two men sought in weekend shooting near White Oaks

London police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting in the city’s south end over the weekend.

Officers were called to Ernest Avenue on Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. due to a suspicious noise believed to be a gunshot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment door that had been penetrated by a projectile from a firearm in what they now believe to have been a targeted attack.

The apartment was empty at the time of the attack. No injuries were reported.

Two men were seen running from the area after the sound was heard. Police are searching for a light-skinned black male approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately six-feet-three-inches tall with a medium build, wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

The second person was described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall with a thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with a reflective sticker on the brim.

Anyone with information can call London police or Crime Stoppers.