City set to honour victims of deadly van attack with #TorontoStrong vigil

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are expected to attend Sunday’s #TorontoStrong Vigil in honour of the victims of Monday’s deadly van attack in North York.

The vigil is set for 7 p.m. at Mel Lastman Square, seconds away from where the deadly rampage took place. The city is expecting upwards of 25,000 people to attend.

Listed speakers at the event include rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk.

Before the vigil, attendees will take part in what’s being billed as a walk of “healing and solidarity.”

Police say uniformed officers will be present and visible at the event to ensure the public remains safe throughout the vigil.

“The public needs to get together and start the healing process and somehow relate to each other,” said Katrina Arrogante, a police spokeswoman.

“Everybody is affected differently and in how hard they’ve taken this incident.”

Ten people were killed when a white rental van mounted the curb driving southbound down a busy stretch of Yonge Street and began plowing into pedestrians.

On Friday, Toronto Police along with Ontario’s chief coroner identified the names of the 10 people killed.

The victims are Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto, Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge, Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto, So He Chung, 22, of Toronto, Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto, Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto, Ji Hun Kim, 22, who was a student living in Toronto but was from South Korea, Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto, Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto, and Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting Toronto from Jordan.

Police also said that 16 people in total, between the ages of 23 and 90 years old, were injured during the attack. Fourteen people were taken to hospital and two have since been released. After the attack, a 21-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman contacted police to report they were injured.

The #TorontoStrong Fund, created through a partnership between the City of Toronto and the Toronto Foundation, has raised more than $1.7 million in donations which will help to provide support to those who were impacted by Monday’s incident.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Police say another three attempted murder charges are imminent.

—With files from Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press.