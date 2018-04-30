Surrey RCMP destroy suspicious package found in vehicle
Traffic on King George Blvd. was disrupted Sunday night as Surrey RCMP dealt with a suspicious package.
At around 8:30 p.m., RCMP found the package inside a vehicle on King George near 102 Avenue.
That area was cordoned off for safety, and traffic blocked both ways.
The driver of the vehicle refused to identify what was in the package, and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in.
But they couldn’t figure out what was inside, so the package was destroyed on scene as a precaution.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
