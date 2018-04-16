London woman charged following investigation into suspicious package
A London woman has been charged after city police responded to a suspicious package that was dropped off at a business on Fullerton Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Police responded just before 4 p.m. Friday, after a report that a suspicious package containing an unknown powder was delivered to an office.
The building was evacuated and London Fire Department Hazardous Material Team attended.
Police have charged 37-year-old Heather Whitehead with administering a noxious substance, and mischief under $5,000
Investigators determined the substance was non-hazardous.
An employee at the office was transported to hospital and released with no injuries.
