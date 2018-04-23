Hamilton man charged with public mischief after courthouse evacuated

Hamilton police have concluded their investigation into suspicious packages that were found near the John Sopinka Courthouse.
Officers were first called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and gave the all clear just before 2 p.m.
All staff, including judges, were evacuated from the building.
As a precaution, officers had blocked off Main Street East between between James and John streets.
Hughson Street, which runs alongside the courthouse, was also shut down.
The Emergency Disposal Unit was called in to investigate two suspicious packages in the vicinity of the courthouse, which have since been rendered safe.
Hamilton police add that they’ve charged a 33-year-old man with public mischief.
Police had asked residents to avoid the area while they investigated.
