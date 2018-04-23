Hamilton man charged with public mischief after courthouse evacuated

Hamilton police have concluded their investigation into suspicious packages that were found near the John Sopinka Courthouse.

Officers were first called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and gave the all clear just before 2 p.m.

The suspicious package at the courthouse has been cleared. All roads in the area are reopening #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 23, 2018

All staff, including judges, were evacuated from the building.

As a precaution, officers had blocked off Main Street East between between James and John streets.

Hughson Street, which runs alongside the courthouse, was also shut down.

HPS continue to ask #HamOnt to stay away from the courthouse as we examine a suspicious package. Road closures remain in effect. Main St between James St & John St, Hughson Avew between Main St & King St. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 23, 2018

The Emergency Disposal Unit was called in to investigate two suspicious packages in the vicinity of the courthouse, which have since been rendered safe.

Hamilton police add that they’ve charged a 33-year-old man with public mischief.

HPS has located a suspicious package in relation to John Sopinka Courthouse. Additional Police resources (EDU) will be deployed and we anticipate a further delay. Stay tuned for updates. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 23, 2018

Police had asked residents to avoid the area while they investigated.