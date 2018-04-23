Crime
April 23, 2018 11:12 am
Updated: April 23, 2018 4:00 pm

Hamilton man charged with public mischief after courthouse evacuated

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

The area around John Sopkina courthouse is closed after a suspicious package was found on Monday morning.

Sara Cain/Global News Radio 900 CHML
A A

Hamilton police have concluded their investigation into suspicious packages that were found near the John Sopinka Courthouse.

Officers were first called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and gave the all clear just before 2 p.m.

All staff, including judges, were evacuated from the building.

As a precaution, officers had blocked off Main Street East between between James and John streets.

Hughson Street, which runs alongside the courthouse, was also shut down.

The Emergency Disposal Unit was called in to investigate two suspicious packages in the vicinity of the courthouse, which have since been rendered safe.

Hamilton police add that they’ve charged a 33-year-old man with public mischief.

Police had asked residents to avoid the area while they investigated.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Hamilton
Hamilton Police
John Sopkina Courthouse
Suspicious Package

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News