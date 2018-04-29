Michelle Wolf’s performance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner causes stir on Twitter
Comedian Michelle Wolf’s performance at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner caused a stir on Twitter, as some suggested she unfairly attacked Sarah Sanders’ appearance.
For years, comedians have “roasted” the president and his staff as a part of the meal but U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to attend the last two years and White House press secretary was there in his place this year.
READ MORE: Comedian Michelle Wolf mocks Trump admin women at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Past comics to have performed at the dinner include Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel.
WATCH: Michelle Wolf gives racy performance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Wolf gave a 20-minute performance where she mocked everything from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump to the press itself.
But her attacks on Sanders caused some in the media to criticize the performance on Twitter.
The part of the performance which appears to have caused a stir on Twitter included:
“Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited,” the comedian said. “I’m not really sure what we’re going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. ‘It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little bitch, Jim Acosta.
“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was among many in the media who condemned the performance for allegedly attacking Sanders’ physical appearance.
Other reporters suggested the dinner would widen the chasm between the press and Americans.
Trump took a shot at Wolf on Sunday morning.
Wolf defended her performance Sunday morning, firing back at Haberman and CNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.
Other comedians leapt to Wolf’s defence as well including Kumail Nanjani and Andy Richter.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.