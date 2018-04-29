Michelle Wolf’s performance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner causes stir on Twitter

Comedian Michelle Wolf’s performance at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner caused a stir on Twitter, as some suggested she unfairly attacked Sarah Sanders’ appearance.

For years, comedians have “roasted” the president and his staff as a part of the meal but U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to attend the last two years and White House press secretary was there in his place this year.

READ MORE: Comedian Michelle Wolf mocks Trump admin women at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Past comics to have performed at the dinner include Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel.

WATCH: Michelle Wolf gives racy performance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Wolf gave a 20-minute performance where she mocked everything from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump to the press itself.

But her attacks on Sanders caused some in the media to criticize the performance on Twitter.

The part of the performance which appears to have caused a stir on Twitter included:

“Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited,” the comedian said. “I’m not really sure what we’re going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. ‘It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little bitch, Jim Acosta.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was among many in the media who condemned the performance for allegedly attacking Sanders’ physical appearance.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Other reporters suggested the dinner would widen the chasm between the press and Americans.

If the #WHCD dinner did anything tonight, it made the chasm between journalists and those who don't trust us, even wider. And those of us based in the red states who work hard every day to prove our objectivity will have to deal with it. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 29, 2018

I sat there, not laughing and aghast at many of the jokes that took mean spirited personal shots, and knew the routine was a political gift to the Trump admin. https://t.co/egLyvEsNcK — Jon Ward (@jonward11) April 29, 2018

Trump took a shot at Wolf on Sunday morning.

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

Wolf defended her performance Sunday morning, firing back at Haberman and CNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Other comedians leapt to Wolf’s defence as well including Kumail Nanjani and Andy Richter.

I asked @maggieNYT to quote the line where Michelle intensely criticized SHS’s appearance. She unfollowed me. She has an extremely important job. Making vague statements that she herself cannot back up with facts/quotes isn’t helping. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018

NO ONE MADE FUN OF HER LOOKS — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 29, 2018

I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She’s joking. He’s not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2018