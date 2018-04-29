This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ April 29

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Lakeshore General Hospital to get new ER

Quebec’s Health Minister Gaétan Barrette is committing to the first phase of a plan to build a new emergency room at Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire.

Barrette met with hospital staff and administration earlier this week to make the announcement.

Early estimates peg the cost of the new structure at $90 million.

The province confirmed there will be $1.5 million immediately available to study the project, with Barrette saying it will be a three-step process — consultations followed by detailed plans then finally, building the wing.

Lynne McVey, the associate president and CEO of the West Montreal Integrated University Health and Social Services Center which oversees the Lakeshore General sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about what this means for the hospital.

Back to Beer … and Hockey

They are an iconic name in Montreal business circles.

The Molson family are owners of both the city’s favorite hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens, and the brewery that has overlooked the east end of the city for decades.

A new book offers intimate details of the life and work of Eric Molson — who is credited with saving the company and positioning it to thrive into the 21st century — and his sons.

Helen Antoniou dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about her new book Back to Beer … and Hockey

Meet Great Montrealer Alvin Powell



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

Our great Montrealer this week is a man who came to our city with a plan to end his life, but instead he found a new purpose.

Alvin Powell played three and a half seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, but his career came crashing down when he became addicted to crack cocaine.

He came to Montreal to escape the shame south of the border and with an idea to end his life.

Instead, he got clean and was hired as a drug counsellor

Since 2004, he has run the Saving Station Foundation which offers advice to kids and parents on staying off drugs.

