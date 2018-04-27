RPS Half Marathon on Sunday to affect traffic flow: everything you need to know

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Half Marathon is Sunday, April 29. Police are encouraging motorists, runners and walkers to share the road and obey directions, whether they are given by police and course marshals, indicated by cones, barriers or other traffic management devices.

The RPS Half Marathon is expected to affect some traffic flow in the city between approximately 7:00 a.m. and noon.

Much of the race uses pathways around Wascana Centre and in south east Regina, but there are a few areas where the course takes participants onto roadways.

Motorists are asked to be cooperative and patient to ensure the safety of runners, walkers and volunteers in the half marathon.

The affected roadways are as follows:

Broad Street – down to one lane northbound, between Lakeshore Drive and Wascana Drive;

Wascana Drive from Broad Street to McDonald Street – closed to traffic;

Powerhouse Drive – West entrance is completely closed; East entrance will be traffic controlled;

The off-ramp from northbound traffic on the #1 Bypass to Assiniboine Ave. E. will be temporarily closed;

Assiniboine Ave. E. – down to one lane in either direction from the overpass (over #1 Bypass) to bike path, east of the creek;

Prince of Wales Drive – closed to traffic, from Assiniboine Ave. E. to Wascana Gate (residential access still available from Wascana Circle).

Barricades will also be diverting traffic away from the Douglas Park/Canada Games Athletic Complex, which is where the race’s start and finish line will be.

No vehicles will be permitted past the intersection of Wascana Drive and McDonald Street, or past the Douglas Place/Park Street points at the north east side of the complex.

For a complete map of the RPS Half Marathon course, click here.

These traffic diversion measures are in place to enhance the safety of runners, walkers and volunteers in the RPS Half Marathon, and will be removed by approximately noon on Sunday, April 29.