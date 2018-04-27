Hamilton police charge quad motorcycle rider with stunt driving

A 31-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after plainclothes officers stopped a quad motorcycle in East Hamilton.

Police say the quad accelerated at a high rate of speed and the rider conducted several wheelies in live lanes of traffic on Barton Street, near Parkdale Avenue, at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The quad stopped near the intersection of King Street East and Spring Street, where officers stopped the vehicle and placed the rider under arrest.

An Oakville man will appear in court on May 24 to answer to the stunt driving charge.

Police say his licence, and the quad motorcycle, have been seized for seven days.