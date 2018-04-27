Canada
April 27, 2018 1:35 pm

Grenade discovered at Fredericton home, police and military respond

Rebecca Lau | Global News

Fredericton police and members of CFB Gagetown were called to a home in the city on Friday after a grenade was found.

Adrienne South/ Global News
Police in Fredericton were called to a home on Friday after a grenade was found inside a residence.

According to police, the explosive device — described as an older-style grenade — was discovered at a home in the 600-block of Charlotte Street.

The police force’s explosive disposal unit responded along with members of CFB Gagetown, who are trained to deal with this type of explosive.

The device was taken away for “appropriate disposal” on Friday afternoon and officers cleared the scene.

CFB Gagetown
EXPLOSIVE
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Grenade

