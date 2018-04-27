Grenade discovered at Fredericton home, police and military respond
A A
Police in Fredericton were called to a home on Friday after a grenade was found inside a residence.
According to police, the explosive device — described as an older-style grenade — was discovered at a home in the 600-block of Charlotte Street.
The police force’s explosive disposal unit responded along with members of CFB Gagetown, who are trained to deal with this type of explosive.
The device was taken away for “appropriate disposal” on Friday afternoon and officers cleared the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.