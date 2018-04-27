Saskatchewan farmers seeding more wheat, less canola in 2018

Saskatchewan farmers are expected to seed their largest wheat crop in five years.

Statistics Canada reported Friday producers expect to seed 13.1 million acres of wheat in 2018, up 15.8 per cent from last year, which included a 17.2 per cent increase in spring wheat acreage to 8.1 million.

The increase is due in part to farmers’ anticipation of a rise in cereal grains prices.

Farmers are also expected to seed more barley, chick peas and mustard seed this year.

Less canola will be seeded from the record high set last year. Farmers are expecting to seed 11.4 million acres, down 10.5 per cent from last year’s 12.7 million acres. Statistics Canada said this would bring canola seeding in line with the five-year average.

The report said seeding intentions for dry peas and lentils are expected to decline, “potentially due to weaker prices and to exports falling sharply.”

In Saskatchewan, producers are expected to plant 3.6 million acres of lentils this year, a decline of 8.4 per cent from 2017.

Statistics Canada said the field crop survey of seeding intentions was carried out between March 2 and March 29.