Ontario election 2018: Newmarket—Aurora riding
Voters in Newmarket—Aurora head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Chris Ballard (incumbent)
PC: Christine Elliott
NDP: Melissa Williams
Green: Michelle Bourdeau
Geography
Newmarket-Aurora is comprised of both the cities Newmarket and Aurora. It is contained by Bathurst Street to the West, Bloomington Road to the south, and highway 404 to the east. It is the riding directly south of the York-Simcoe riding. The Newmarket-Aurora riding covers a total area of 60 square kilometres, and includes the towns Aurora, East Gwillimbury, and Newmarket.
History
Liberal candidate Chris Ballard is the incumbent MPP for the Newmarket-Aurora riding. Ballard won the riding in 2014, taking 43.94% votes. This seat was a Liberal gain from the Progressive Conservatives in the last Ontario general election. This district was created in 2006.
