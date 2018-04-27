S.J. Clarkson to become first female director to helm ‘Star Trek’ film

S.J. Clarkson will be the first woman to direct a film in the Star Trek franchise.

Paramount Pictures made the announcement during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Clarkson has mostly directed projects in the TV world, including episodes of Dexter, Orange Is The New Black, Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Details surrounding Star Trek 4 are being kept under wraps for now, but the studio announced the story was being developed around Chris Hemsworth, who played dad to Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk in 2009’s Star Trek. Zachary Quinto is also expected to return as Spock.

Another Star Trek film is also being developed by J.J. Abrams and Quentin Tarantino, however, it will arrive after Star Trek 4.